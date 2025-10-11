Taunton man killed in industrial accident at Westport scrap yard

WESTPORT, Mass. — A man is dead after an industrial accident at a scrap yard in Westport.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney‘s office, on Friday, around 11:10 a.m., first responders were called to Mid City Scrap, at 548 State Road, for a medical call.

Upon arrival, first responders located 49-year-old Mark Peters of Taunton, MA, with a crushing injury to his lower extremities.

Peters was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Westport Police, Massachusetts State Police, and an OSHA Safety and Health Officer all responded to the scene.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, but it does not appear to be suspicious.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

