Tall ships returning to Boston Harbor

BOSTON — We now know when the iconic fleet of tall ships will again sail into Boston Harbor.

The ships will be welcomed back to the city as part of Sail250 from July 11 through July 16, 2026, Mayor Michelle Wu, Sail Boston, the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism, and MeetBoston announced Wednesday.

Boston was selected as an official port of Sail 250, which is a multi-state consortium of five host ports including New Orleans, Norfolk, Baltimore, and New York.

The return of the tall ships will highlight Boston’s celebration of the 250th birthday of the United States, according to Sail Boston.

Organizers are hopeful the return of the ships will attract millions of visitors.

Sail Boston last welcomed ships to Boston in 2017, as well as 1992, 2000, 2009.

