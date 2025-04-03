Synagogue vandalized, swastika found painted on sidewalk in Norfolk County town, police say

FRANKLIN, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after at least two anti-Semitic vandalism incidents in a Norfolk County town.

Franklin Police say they were notified a sign at the Temple Etz Chaim on Washington Street had been vandalized sometime between 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday and 8 a.m. the Wednesday.

Red paint had been smeared on a small “We Stand With Israel” yard sign, as well as a light and solar panel which illuminated the temple’s sign, according to police. The solar panel was also reportedly torn from its mounting bracket.

Law enforcement was notified of a second vandalism incident near the sidewalk of 43 East Central Street, where officials say a swastika symbol was painted with black spray paint on the ground.

Police believe it occurred between 8 p.m. on Tuesday and 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Authorities say there is no evidence to suggest the incidents are related, although they’re not totally ruling it out.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Franklin Police.

