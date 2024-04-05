Switchblade knife found in backpack of student at Stoneham elementary school, officials say

STONEHAM, Mass. — A student at the Colonial Park Elementary School in Stoneham will face disciplinary action for bringing a switchblade knife to school, school officials said Friday.

“At this time, it does not appear that the student intended to harm anyone, and no threats were made against the school community,” school officials said in a statement. “However, the Stoneham Public Schools takes instances of weapons being brought to school seriously. The student will face disciplinary action consistent with the Stoneham Public Schools Elementary Handbook.”

Shortly before the 2:40 p.m. dismissal, a school administrator received a report that a student may have a knife and that the student told others about it and showed others the knife, school officials said in a statement.

School administrators then found the switchblade knife in the student’s backpack, officials said.

Stoneham Police were notified, consistent with school safety procedures.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

