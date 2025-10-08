REVERE, Mass. — That’s not supposed to be there...

A backhoe, a piece of construction equipment, somehow found its way into the water of Short Beach in Revere.

Swept away! Excavator gets stuck on Revere Beach, leaving machine in the water

According to a spokesperson of the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), staff members were conducting work on the beach when the vehicle became stuck in the sand. The vehicle was then swept away by high tide.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Officials of the DCR say that they plan to retrieve the piece of equipment once the tide settles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

