Swan boats returning for 2024 season

BOSTON — An initiation from winter to spring Boston’s historic Swan Boats, are scheduled to return to the Public Garden on Saturday morning.

2024 marks the 147th season for the Swan Boats which is an iconic symbol of Boston and the Public Garden

The swan on the boats is made from either copper or fiberglass, depending on the age of the boat, and encloses a paddle mechanism that is used to propel the boat through the water.

The Swan Boats were first launched in 1877 by Irish immigrant and shipbuilder Robert Paget. The Paget family continues to operate the rides.

The first rides will happen at 10 a.m.

