Former Mass. State Police trooper sentenced to prison in overtime theft scheme

MASS. — A former Massachusetts State Police trooper has been sentenced to prison time in connection with an overtime scheme dating back to 2015.

William W. Robertson, 62, of Westborough, was sentenced to three years in prison and also ordered to pay restitution of $142,774 and forfeit $32,180 after he was convicted of conspiracy, theft concerning a federal program, and four counts of wire fraud.

From 2015 through 2018 Robertson and his co-conspirator former MSP Lieutenant Daniel Griffin and other troopers in the Traffic Programs Section at State Police Headquarters in Framingham conspired to steal thousands of dollars in federally funded overtime by regularly arriving late to, and leaving early from, overtime shifts funded by grants intended to improve traffic safety, officials said

In 2017 and 2018, Griffin, Robertson, and their co-conspirators shredded and burned records and forms to cover up.

“After an internal inquiry regarding missing forms, Griffin submitted a memo to his superiors that was designed to mislead them by claiming that missing forms were “inadvertently discarded or misplaced” during office moves,” officials said.

Griffin was sentenced to five years in prison and also ordered to pay $329,163 in restitution, a $176,700 fine, as well as a $2,100 special assessment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group