SUV crashes onto lacrosse field at Cohasset Middle School

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

COHASSET, Mass. — An SUV with two children inside crashed through a fence and onto the lacrosse field at Cohasset Middle School on Saturday morning.

According to police, the vehicle came out of the Park and the driverless SUV went into a field at Cohasset Middle School.

Police say coaches did a good job getting small kids out of the way of the SUV.

There were no injuries reports.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

