SUV crashes onto lacrosse field at Cohasset Middle School

COHASSET, Mass. — An SUV with two children inside crashed through a fence and onto the lacrosse field at Cohasset Middle School on Saturday morning.

According to police, the vehicle came out of the Park and the driverless SUV went into a field at Cohasset Middle School.

Police say coaches did a good job getting small kids out of the way of the SUV.

There were no injuries reports.

#Cohasset, an SUV w/ two small children inside, came out of Park, and the driverless SUV crashed through fencing & went onto an LAX field @CohassetMiddle school. No serious injuries. Coaches did a good job getting small kids out of the way of the SUV pic.twitter.com/UbQLE4kknB — Cohasset Police (@CohassetPolice) May 11, 2024

