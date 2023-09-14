Sutton hotel housing migrant families catches fire, lawmaker warning state about safety concerns

More than two hundred National Guard members are now in Massachusetts assisting migrant families.

In Sutton, about 50 migrant families will really need their help after a fire broke out in the hotel they were staying in.

Just a week ago, State Senator Ryan Fattman warned the state about safety concerns about the hotel. Some include past drug and other criminal activity here, emergency phone systems not in compliance—and it’s an isolated area. Migrants must cross six lanes of busy highway traffic to get to the grocery store.

Firefighters responded to the Red Roof Inn on Rte.146 in Sutton Wednesday afternoon for a fire. One person was treated for smoke inhalation. There were 50 migrant families staying there.

Senator Fattman sent a letter to the Commonwealth with a series of safety concerns on September 7th. At the same time, the Sutton Police Department confirmed the Red Roof Inn’s emergency telephone system was not in compliance with state regulations.

The senator says it’s been deemed a high crime area saying, “This location is documented as high risk for drug trafficking, prostitution, weapons, and dangerous criminal offenses. In the past year, two level-three sex offenders habituated and/or were arrested at the dwelling where 21 migrant children now reside.”

The senator added the town was notified after business hours, on Friday, August 25 that 50 families would be arriving at the hotel two days later. The town has stepped up to provide services, but Senator Fattman wants to know why migrants were sent there with so many safety concerns.

