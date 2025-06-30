Suspicious death of a woman under investigation in Seabrook, NH

SEABROOK, NH — The suspicious death of a woman in Seabrook, New Hampshire, is under investigation.

According to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, authorities responded to the Rockingham Village Apartments for the death of an adult female.

There does not appear to be any threat to the general public in connection with this situation, and all parties have been identified.

The incident remains under investigation, and more information will be provided when available

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

