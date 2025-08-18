Suspicious death investigation underway at New Hampshire home

CANAAN, N.H. — A suspicious death investigation is underway at a home in New Hampshire after a man was found fatally stabbed, authorities announced Monday.

Officers conducting a welfare check on a resident of a home on Sawyer Hill Road in Canaan just after 6 p.m. Sunday found 67-year-old William Colao suffering from a stab wound, Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Mark B. Hall, and Canaan Police Department Chief Ryan Porter said in a joint news release.

Colao was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Concord is slated to perform an autopsy on Colao at some point on Monday.

Police noted that there was no known threat to the public.

There were no additional details immediately available.

