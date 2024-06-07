Suspects wearing badges rob victim of cash, steal car in East Boston, police say

BOSTON — Authorities released new pictures of suspects accused of posing as officers in an East Boston robbery on Friday near a check-cashing establishment.

According to a Boston Police report, the victim withdrew an undisclosed amount of money from a bank in the Fenway area around 9 a.m. Around 9:30 a.m., the victim drove to the area of 230 Meridian Street in East Boston, parked in front of his business, and began talking on the phone with his daughter.

The victim then told police two unknown white males wearing badges around their necks dressed in black approached his driver and passenger’s side windows, saying they had a warrant and ordered him to “get out of the car,” according to the report.

The suspect on the driver’s side allegedly opened the door and threw the victim to the ground. The two suspects then drove off right on Saratoga Street, then right on Border Street.

Officials say they located the stolen car abandoned about a block away in the area of Border Street and Lexington Street. A Vera Bradley Women’s bag was found empty in the roadway.

The suspects are described by police as white or white Hispanic male wearing dark clothing and caps.

East Boston robbery suspects (Boston Police Department)

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

