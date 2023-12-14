Suspected package thief leads police on lengthy foot chase in Brighton, police say

BOSTON — A man who allegedly stole several packages from a Brighton apartment building led police on a lengthy foot pursuit Wednesday afternoon.

Jeremie Rowell, 31, of Dedham, is charged with attempted breaking and entering, receiving stolen property over $1,200, larceny from a building, and trespassing.

Officers responding to 1152 Commonwealth Avenue around 1:30 p.m. to investigate a person trying to break into the building found a suspect, later identified as Rowell, trying to leave the area, according to Boston Police. Rowell reportedly ran from officers after being asked to stop.

A lengthy foot pursuit ensued and Rowell was arrested.

Investigators determined he was involved in multiple package thefts at the apartment building the day prior.

Rowell will be arraigned in Brighton District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group