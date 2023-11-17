Suspect deceased, situation ‘contained’ after multiple people shot at hospital in Concord, NH

CONCORD, NH — The suspect in a shooting at a New Hampshire hospital is deceased and the situation is ‘contained’, according to New Hampshire Homeland Security.

New Hampshire State Police altered on social media just after 4:00 p.m. that there were multiple people shot at New Hampshire Hospital in Concord.

Boston 25 News security analyst Daniel Linskey, the former superintendent-in-chief of the Boston Police Department, is being told by his sources that there are two victims of the shooting who are in critical condition.

While all staff and people inside the hospital were cleared, the scene remains active, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu said in a statement just before 5 p.m.

More details will be released when they are available, state police say.

Homeland Security alerted that the suspected shooter was deceased at 4:40 p.m.

The situation at New Hampshire Hospital has been contained. The scene remains active. The suspect is deceased. pic.twitter.com/fYGDgLxcOG — NH Homeland Security and Emergency Management (@NH_HSEM) November 17, 2023

New Hampshire State Hospital is a psychiatric hospital aiming to “help citizens with acute mental illness stabilize their conditions and live their best lives”, according to the mission statement on the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services website.

