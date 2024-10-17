Suspect arrested for smashing Lowell Police cruisers with bricks, officials say

LOWELL, Mass. — Authorities arrested a man Wednesday night for allegedly throwing bricks through the windshields of several police cruisers.

The suspect, who Lowell Police did not identify, is charged with five counts of malicious damage to a motor vehicle.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the Lowell Police Department’s Centralville Neighborhood Precinct for a report of a man throwing stones at parked cruisers.

Arriving officers found the front windshield of 4 patrol cars were smashed by large bricks and a civilian vehicle parked next to the patrol cars sustained similar damage, according to authorities.

All of the vehicles involved were unoccupied at the time.

No further information was immediately available.

