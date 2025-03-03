Surveillance video shows moments after a knife-wielding man was shot, killed inside Chick-fil-A

BOSTON — Boston 25 News has obtained surveillance footage that shows the moments leading up to a knife-wielding man being shot and killed inside a Chick-fil-A.

#NEW: Boylston St. surveillance shows the terrifying moments after a knife-wielding man was shot, killed inside the Chick Fil A.



Around 5:30 pm Saturday, customers fled towards the street.



An off-duty officer shot the knife wielding man chasing two men inside. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/IFBMqHBtVi — Daniel Coates (@danielcoates_25) March 2, 2025

This comes after Saturday night’s shooting, when two people ran inside a crowded Chick-fil-A, attempting to evade a man brandishing a knife.

An off-duty cop was also inside the Chick-fil-A, and after identifying himself and attempting to talk down the knife-wielding man, the officer shot him.

The man was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office is investigating the incident, as they believe there may have been more than one individual in the area that knows something and is asking them to “step forward.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

