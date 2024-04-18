Victim hospitalized after stabbing near Park Street Station

BOSTON — Authorities are investigating a stabbing near Park Street Station on Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responding to the area of West Street and Tremont Street around 5:40 p.m. for a report of a stabbing found a victim who was quickly transported to a nearby hospital, according to Boston Police.
The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.
The investigation remains ongoing, although officials say they don’t believe this was a random incident and there is no threat to the public.
