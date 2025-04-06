Several break-ins reported near Boston College, Boston University, police say

BOSTON — Authorities are asking area residents to be alert after an uptick in break-in reports.

Boston Police say they’ve received several calls for residential break-ins and attempted break-ins in the Allston/Brighton area, specifically near Boston College and Boston University.

The incidents remain under investigation.

Police are providing tips to help residents protect their homes:

Always lock doors and windows, even when at home.

Install motion-activated lighting around entryways.

Consider home security systems or video surveillance.

Avoid leaving valuables near windows or in plain sight.

Anyone who observes suspicious individuals or activity is asked to call 911.

“Quick reporting allows officers to respond faster and may prevent further crimes,” Boston Police wrote in a press release. “Your cooperation plays a vital role in maintaining the safety and security of our neighborhood.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group