Public's help sought finding alleged Dorchester shooting suspects

BOSTON — Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects accused of a shooting in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood on March 31.

Police say the shots were fired around 2:38 a.m. in the area of 61 Supple Road.

Suspect 1, wearing a black shirt, picked up Suspect 2 and Suspect 3 in a dark-colored vehicle and fled the scene, according to officials. There were no reports of any injuries.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

