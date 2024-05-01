Attleboro woman wins second $1 million lottery prize in 10 weeks

For the second time in just a few months, an Attleboro woman has to prepare for a large deposit.

Christine Wilson recently won her second $1 million prize on a Massachusetts State lottery ticket in just 10 weeks.

She won her most recent windfall by playing the “100X Cash” $10 instant ticket game. On February 23, she claimed her first $1 million prize in the “Lifetime Millions” $50 instant ticket game.

Both times she opted to receive the one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.

She plans to put the money toward her savings.

She purchased her most recent winning ticket at Family Food Mart on East Street in Mansfield. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of the ticket.

She bought her first $1 million winning ticket at Dubs’s Discount Liquors on Chauncy Street in Mansfield.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

