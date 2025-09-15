Stretch of Route 2 closed after crash involving logging truck, 5 other vehicles

PHILLIPSTON, Mass. — A busy stretch of Route 2 was closed in both directions on Monday morning after a serious wreck involving a logging truck and at least five other vehicles, authorities said.

Troopers responding to the westbound side of the highway near Exit 79 in the area of Phillipston and Templeton just before 10 a.m. found a tractor-trailer hauling large logs that had crashed with several other vehicles, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Due to the serious nature of the crash, a medical helicopter was called to land in the area, MassDOT said. As of 12:30 p.m., the highway remained closed due to the emergency response.

A photo shared with Boston 25 News showed crumpled vehicles lodged against the guardrail and debris in the road.

Route 2 crash

There was no immediate word on the severity of the injuries to those involved in the crash.

Motorists traveling through the area were warned of major traffic delays.

An investigation is ongoing.

In #Phillipston and #Templeton, Route 2 closed in both directions at exit 79 due to crash. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) September 15, 2025

Now Rt 2 closed both directions Templeton/Phillipston due to several vehicle crash. Med flight needs to land. @NEFirebuff — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) September 15, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group