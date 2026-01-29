Stoughton police welcome new K-9 to the force

STOUGHTON, Mass. — The Stoughton police department is welcoming a new K-9 to the force.

Officer Steve Camara, an 11-year veteran of the department, was selected as Stoughton Police’s new canine handler and will be working with K-9 Bator.

He was chosen from a strong field of candidates for his high performance, professionalism, and dedication to the department and public service.

Officer Camara recently completed a six-week training program at Shallow Creek Kennels in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, alongside his new partner, Bator, a 22-month-old German Shepherd imported from Hungary.

The K-9 team earned national certification through the North American Police Working Dog Association (NAPWDA) in article, area, and building searches, aggression control, firearms detection, and tracking.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to take on this new role and continue serving the Town of Stoughton in a different way,” Officer Camara said. “Working alongside Bator has already been an incredible experience, and I’m excited to put our training to work for our community.”

Chief ​M​cNamara said the department is proud to bring K-9 services back in-house after relying on assistance from neighboring agencies.

“We are excited to have Officer Camara and K-9 Bator supporting our daily operations,” Chief McNamara said. “Since the retirement of K-9 Dino, we have depended on our regional partners for K-9 support. Bringing this capability back to Stoughton strengthens our ability to serve and protect our residents.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

