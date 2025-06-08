Story has 5 RBIs, Crochet strikes out Judge three times and Red Sox beat Yankees 10-7

NEW YORK (AP) — Trevor Story had five RBIs, Garrett Crochet struck out Aaron Judge three times and the Boston Red Sox beat the New York Yankees 10-7 on Saturday night to even their weekend series at one game apiece.

Story hit a three-run double for 5-3 lead in a five-run third against Ryan Yarbrough (3-1) and, after the Yankees closed to 8-7, added a two-run single in the ninth off Ian Hamilton.

Story clears the bases! pic.twitter.com/oxsPk34Ua3 — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 8, 2025

In his first career start at Yankee Stadium, Crochet (6-4) allowed a season-high five runs and six hits in six innings, striking out nine and walking one. He has 32 strikeouts in his last three starts.

Judge went 0 for 4, dropping his major league-leading average to .390. AL East-leading New York lost for the fourth time in 13 games, and hitting coach James Rowson was ejected in the fourth for arguing balls and strikes.

Rookie Kristian Campbell hit RBI singles in consecutive at-bats to help the Red Sox win for the fifth time in 14 games since Alex Bregman strained his right quadriceps.

Abraham Toro had an RBI single and Romy González hit a two-run homer for the Red Sox, who went 7 for 18 with runners in scoring position.

Bad news for that baseball. 💥 pic.twitter.com/GHb1FBgjSr — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 8, 2025

Austin Wells hit a three-run homer and an RBI single for the Yankees, who fell behind 8-3. J LeMahieu hit a two-run single in the eighth off Justin Wilson, and Aroldis Chapman retired three straight batters for his 10th save in 11 chances, falling over first base as he stepped on the bag for the final out.

Anthony Volpe did not start because of a bruised elbow, pinch ran in the eighth and moved to shortstop,

Yarbrough allowed eight runs and nine hits in four innings as his ERA climbed from 2.83 to 4.17.

Key Moments

Before Story doubled. González hit a ground ball to shortstop Oswald Peraza, who attempted to get the out at third instead of throwing to first.

Key Stats

Judge struck out three times for the fifth time this season.

Up Next

Boston RHP Hunter Dobbins (2-1, 4.06 ERA) starts Sunday night against New York LHP Carlos Rodón (8-3, 2.49), who is 7-0 with a 1.27 ERA in his last nine starts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group