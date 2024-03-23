‘Sweetest person I ever met’: Stonehill College student seriously hurt in accident in Spain

BOSTON — EASTON – Lauren Rauseo, a junior at Stonehill College in Easton, is in a Spanish hospital recovering from a head injury after an accident last Sunday on the island of Mallorca. Her dad, Dave Rauseo, spoke to Boston 25 thanking people for their prayers.

“From the bottom of my heart thank you and pray for 6 OK,” said Dave Rauseo via a Facebook message to friends and family that he shared with Boston 25.

“6″ is Lauren Rauseo’s nickname. It was her team jersey number, given to her by her dad who coached her.

Rauseo says Lauren is in a medically induced coma in a hospital after the bike accident on March 17th.

“She’s pretty banged up. She’s got a traumatic brain injury, broken clavicle, broken hip, punctured lung,” he said.

Rauseo shared a picture with Boston 25 that shows where Lauren was forced off the rode by a car and forced into a wall according to Spanish Police.

Lauren was on exchange studying in Paris and had taken a weekend trip to Spain.

Her classmates at Stonehill were shocked to hear what happened.

“When I got the news it was just horrible. She is the last person on earth to ever deserve something like that. She is the sweetest person I have ever met,” said Lydia Chmielowiec, a friend and also a Junior at Stonehill.

They are supporting each other and pulling for her.

“We all came together as friends and just sat here and prayed and worried for her,” said Ellie Houk, also a friend from Stonehill.

Her dad told Boston 25 by phone today that Lauren is showing real signs of progress.

“The prayers are working because we just left the hospital and she grabbed my hand and she was able to listen to her mom and open her eyes for her mom,” said Rauseo.

Dave told us tonight a doctor showed him how she improved even more.

“And he had good news and he said watch this, ‘Hey Lauren hold up 2 fingers and 6 did it,’” he said.

Dave is asking for more prayers because he says they are helping. His focus now is to arrange for a special medical flight to get Lauren home to a Boston hospital.

“But that’s my goal now is to get my kid home and I just wanted to take a minute and thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for the support,” he said.

A GoFundME site has been set up to help with Lauren’s medical expenses.

