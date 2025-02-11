Local

Stolen French Bulldog returned to family, no arrests made, Boston Police say

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
French Bulldog returned (Boston Police Department)
By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — A French Bulldog that was stolen by two suspects on a scooter last week has been found, according to authorities.

Boston Police say Bodega was located and returned to its human family on Monday, although they did not say where the dog was found.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

On February 5, police say Bodega wandered from the area of Ceylon Street around 4:30 p.m. when he was picked up two hooded suspects on a scooter, pictured below.

Have you seen them? Boston Police say 2 suspects on a scooter stole a French Bulldog (Boston Police)

The suspects were last seen in the area of Quincy and Ceylon Street.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston detectives at 617-343-4275.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read