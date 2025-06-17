Stolen car recovered from woods after crashing in Reading

A stolen car that was ditched after crashing into a wooded area in Middlesex County had to be recovered using a crane.

Firefighters responded to the wooded area off 93 North crash to find the driver had already abandoned the crash on foot.

The Reading Firefighters Local 1640 says it was determined that the vehicle was stolen.

The union shared video on social media of the car being lifted above the treeline.

