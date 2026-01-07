‘Still doesn’t feel real’: Leominster 13-year-old remembered one year after death

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Family and friends of a 13-year-old hit and killed by a pickup truck one year ago in Leominster are honoring his legacy.

A candlelight vigil in memory of Ezra Millard was held Tuesday evening in Monument Square on the one-year anniversary of the tragedy.

The driver who struck Ezra near a Market Basket on Sack Boulevard remained on scene and was not criminally charged.

Ezra’s parents told Boston 25 News what’s most important now is remembering their child for who he was.

They said Ezra was unapologetically himself and overcame adversity after coming out as transgender.

“I hope some kid out there won’t be afraid to be who they want to be and will be kind,” said mother Melissa Wilson. “It still doesn’t feel real to me. I still wait for him to walk through the door.”

Dozens who attended the vigil recalled an 8th grader who loved skating, was never afraid to try new adventures, and always made sure other kids felt included.

“I don’t ever want to forget that kid. He was such a bright ball of energy,” said father John Millard. “The way Ezra could bring people together, really brought out the best in me.”

Ezra’s parents said they were touched by how many people showed up to pay tribute to their child.

They said they still feel his presence every day and believe his spirit lives on in the community.

