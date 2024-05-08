Steward Healthcare planning to sell all hospitals

BOSTON — Steward Healthcare wants to sell all its hospitals by the end of the summer.

Its 31 hospitals across the country will be auctioned off at the end of June.

Steward has eight hospitals in Massachusetts including Good Samaritan in Brockton and St. Elizabeth’s in Brighton.

The for-profit company filed for bankruptcy protection early Monday morning. It was revealed in bankruptcy court yesterday that it has nine billion dollars in liabilities.

In a statement, Steward explained that it took this voluntary step to seek relief under Chapter 11 bankruptcy as a necessary measure to allow the company to continue to provide essential care to its patients in their communities without disruption.

Governor Maurey Healey has continuously said she wants Steward Healthcare out of Massachusetts, and the bankruptcy proceedings provide an orderly way of doing that.

Steward Healthcare said it wants the hospitals to remain open. Massachusetts state leaders stress the hospitals are open and patients should continue to go to them.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

