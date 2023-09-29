Steven Tyler’s vocal injury ‘more serious’ than initially thought, Aerosmith says

BOSTON — Aerosmith has postponed all of their “Peace Out” tour dates to 2024 because frontman Steven Tyler’s vocal injuries are “more serious” than initially thought, the band announced Friday.

Tyler’s doctor has confirmed that he suffered a fractured larynx, which requires ongoing care, according to the band.

“To our fans: Unfortunately, Steven’s vocal injury is more serious than initially thought,” the band wrote in a Facebook post. “He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential.”

Scheduled tour dates have been pushed to “sometime” in 2024 as a result of Tyler’s ongoing medical treatment.

In a statement, Tyler said, “I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers, and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can!”

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for rescheduled dates, and refunds will be available for fans who are unable to attend once those dates are announced.

Aerosmith was slated to perform in their hometown of Boston on New Year’s Eve. Tyler and company last played in Boston at their Fenway Park show in Sept. 2022.

Earlier this month, Aerosmith postponed all of its shows in September after initially announcing Tyler’s vocal cord damage.

Aerosmith was formed in Boston in 1970 under the name the Jam Band.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

