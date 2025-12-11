Steamship Authority announces new general manager

The Steamship Authority on Wednesday announced that a new person has been hired to helm the travel between the Cape and islands.

Alex Kryska was unanimously named the general manager by the Board at a meeting held November 13 before approving contract terms on December 4.

Kryska’s tenure will begin on January 12, 2026.

According to the Steamship Authority, Kryska currently serves as the chief operating officer at PROP, a San Francisco-based company that operates a public-private commuter ferry service.

“Alex has a strong background in the marine industry and related businesses and has the necessary skills to address the many challenges and opportunities facing the Steamship Authority and similar organizations,” said Board Chair James M. Malkin, who represents Martha’s Vineyard.

Robert B. Davis announced in September 2024 that he would step down from the general manager’s position and transition into an advisory role.

