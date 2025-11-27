State Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante dies after battle with pancreatic cancer

BOSTON — State Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante has died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 53.

According to a post on her Facebook page, Ferrante represented the Cape Ann communities of Essex, Rockport, Manchester-by-the-Sea, and Gloucester.

First elected in 2008, she dedicated her legislative career to ensuring Cape Ann had a strong voice on Beacon Hill, focusing on the needs of fishermen, local jobs, economic development, and supporting residents in crisis.

Gov. Maura Healey ordered flags at state buildings to be lowered to half-staff on Thursday.

“I’m heartbroken over the loss of my dear friend State Representative Ann-Margaret Ferrante,” Healey said. “The proud daughter and granddaughter of Gloucester fishermen, Ann-Margaret was a fierce champion for the people of Cape Ann for more than 15 years, always advocating for our fishermen, making Gloucester a hub for marine biotechnology, and investing in vocational training to set students and local businesses up for success. She was guided by her deep faith, and everything she did was to help others. She was one of the most selfless people I know, and there was no one more loyal to her friends, family and the constituents she served,” Healey added.

“Ann-Margaret was a force for good – a devoted public servant, a fierce advocate and a true daughter of Gloucester," said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll.

“In fact, Ann-Margaret was Gloucester. She carried its stories, its resilience, its working-waterfront pride with her in every room she entered. Whether she was fighting to protect the fishing industry, championing local economic development, poring through the state budget or ensuring that local families had the resources they needed to thrive, she worked with a passion that came from a lifetime of loving the place she grew up and its people.

Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr also released a statement and said that Ferrante was “a woman whose strength, resolve, and devotion to the people of Cape Ann were extraordinary.”

“Ann-Margaret brought the spirit of Gloucester with her everywhere she went — the grit of a fishing family, the heart of a community advocate, and the courage of someone who never backed down from a challenge, “Tarr said.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

