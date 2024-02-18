State police investigating human remains found in Saugus

SAUGUS, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police are investigating potential human remains found in Saugus, state police said Sunday.

An individual walking their dog found the remains in the woods behind David Drive Sunday morning, the Essex County District Attorney’s office said.

The remains have been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where a cause of death will be determined.

Officials say there is no known risk to the public.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

Boston 25 has a crew at the scene and will update as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group