State police: Gun, ammo found in car of woman accused of kicking, spitting at troopers after crash

AGAWAM, Mass. — A firearm and a stash of ammunition were found in a Connecticut woman’s car after she allegedly kicked and spit on Massachusetts State Police troopers following a drunken crash on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Catherine Hansen, 45, of Enfield, is facing charges including operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicating liquor, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicating drugs, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, illegal possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large-capacity feeding device, possession of ammunition without an FID card, improper storage of a firearm, refusal to identify self to police, failure to yield, and marked lanes violation, according to state police.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash at the Agawam Rotary on Route 57 just before 1 p.m. observed Hansen acting “aggressive and belligerent” with Agawam officers, and detected signs of impairment suspected to be caused by both alcohol and drugs, state police said.

Hansen then allegedly kicked one trooper, prompting police to escort her to the ground, where she began spitting in the direction of officers.

After Hansen was subdued and transported to the state police Springfield barracks for booking, troopers say a search of her vehicle yielded a loaded .45 caliber pistol, firearm parts, numerous magazines, and hundreds of rounds of various style ammunition.

State police noted that Hansen is not licensed to possess firearms.

A subsequent investigation revealed that Hansen was speeding into the rotary when she struck another vehicle, injuring several people, according to state police.

Hansen is expected to be called to Westfield District Court to face the charges.

