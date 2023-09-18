State police, DA investigating death of man in crowd during Patriots game at Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO, Mass. — A man died after suffering an “apparent medical event” during an incident in the stands at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night, officials said.

The medical event happened during the fourth quarter of the New England Patriots-Miami Dolphins game in the 308/309 section around 11 p.m., according to Massachusetts State Police.

State police said the victim, a 53-year-old man, was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, where he was pronounced dead just before midnight.

The sequence of events that led up to the medical incident remains unclear and the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said there are “no charges in place at this time.”

An autopsy will be performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner as early as Monday, the DA’s office added.

State police detectives assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Foxboro police with the investigation.

The death is separate from an incident involving another man at the game who suffered cardiac arrest and was saved by a pair of firefighters who were also in attendance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

