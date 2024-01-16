State police: Break-in suspect in U-Haul van led troopers on chase from Billerica to Lynnfield

LYNNFIELD, Mass. — A man suspected of breaking into a storage facility in Billerica was arrested after authorities say he led troopers in a 20-mile chase that came to a crashing end outside of the Lynnfield Police Department late Monday night.

Alexander Encarnacion, 29, of Providence, Rhode Island, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday morning in Peabody District Court on charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash that caused property damage, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, failure to stop for police, marked lanes violation, speeding, and improper operation of a motor vehicle, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Billerica police told state police that officers were chasing a 2008 Ford Econoline U-Haul van from local roads onto Route 3 South around 10:30 p.m. but that the suspect, who wearing an orange ski mask, had exited the highway onto the southbound side of Interstate 95, officials said.

As the pursuit approached Exit 57 in Wakefield, the U-Haul van struck a tire deflation device that was placed in the road by a trooper but kept going, according to state police.

The chase came to an end when the driver, later identified as Encarnacion, crashed into an unoccupied Lynnfield police cruiser in the area of Summer Street at 10:45 p.m.

Encarnacion was taken into custody about an hour later when K9 Unit Trooper Christina Cavagnaro and her partner, Thor, found him on Lincoln Avenue in Lynnfield.

Encarnacion, under state police guard, was then taken to Lahey Hospital in Peabody for the treatment of bite injuries that Thor inflicted on him during his apprehension. He was later transported to the state police barracks in Danvers, where he was booked and held on $5,000 cash bail.

State police noted that accomplices in a sedan sped away and were not pursued by Billerica police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

