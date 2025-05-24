State health officials warn of possible Hepatitis A exposure in Provincetown

BOSTON — Massachusetts health officials are cautioning people who dined at The Red Inn in Provincetown on April 30 and May 15 to contact their healthcare provider, as they may have been exposed to hepatitis A.

According to the Department of Public Health, a food service employee who worked on those days was confirmed to be infected with the hepatitis A virus.

Customers who may have been in contact are urged to thoroughly wash their hands before handling food.

Hepatitis A is spread through fecal contamination, commonly orally. The virus can also be spread person-to-person through close contact, or from food handling, and contaminated foods or drinks.

The first symptoms of hepatitis A are:

Fever

Fatigue

Loss of appetite

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Jaundice (dark urine, yellowing of the skin or the whites of the eyes)

The severity of the illness can vary; mild cases usually last two weeks or less, while more severe cases may persist for a month or longer. In some instances, individuals may experience symptoms so mild that they go unnoticed, yet they can still be highly contagious.

Preventive measures, such as a hepatitis A vaccine and a hepatitis A immune globulin are considered the only effective ways at preventing the infection.

