Stabbing in Dorchester leaves man with life-threatening injuries

BOSTON — A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed last night in Dorchester, according to Boston police.

At around 11:43 p.m., officers responded to the area of Bailey Street in Dorchester for a report of a person stabbed and located a male victim suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Boston police said the investigation is active at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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