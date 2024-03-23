Spencer the Marathon Dog’s successor, Jimmy getting ready for race

HOLLISTON, Mass. — The Boston Marathon is less than a month away and among those training hard for the race is Jimmy.

The one-year-old Golden Retriever is the successor to Spencer, the Golden who served as a mascot for the Marathon until his death from cancer last year.

Rich Powers owned Spencer and now Jimmy — the latter a donation from Golden Opportunities for Independence of Walpole, which breeds and trains Goldens for use as service and community resource dogs.

Powers, a professional photographer, owns The Henry Studio in Holliston. Many became familiar with his postings of humorous and light-hearted photographs featuring Spencer and Powers’ other Golden, Penny.

Penny also died of cancer last year, one week after Spencer’s passing.

As Jimmy prepares to carry the Marathon mantle, a sculpture to honor his predecessor will be dedicated next weekend.

Created by a local artist, the Spencer memorial will be unveiled next Saturday at noon, just across the street from the Ashland Community Center on Route 135. That’s near the spot Spencer usually watched the race — providing an early boost of inspiration to runners with 90% of the Marathon still ahead of them.

