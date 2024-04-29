Local

Boston Police continue search for missing 15-year-old girl last seen more than two weeks ago

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News

Jayla Santiago Jayla Santiago, 15, of Dorchester is missing, Boston Police said. (Boston Police)

BOSTON — Police on Monday continued their plea with the public to help find a missing 15-year-old Boston girl who was last seen more than two weeks ago.

Jayla Santiago, of Dorchester, a student at TechBoston Academy, was last seen at about 7 a.m. on Friday, April 12, in the area of 206 Norwell St., police said. Jayla did not report to school on that day.

Police reposted a missing person alert for Jayla on social media on Monday morning.

Police described Jayla as a Hispanic female, standing about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, with green/hazel eyes and black braided hair. She was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, red-and-black checkered pants, and carrying a black purse.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or Boston Police detectives at 617-343-4712.

People who prefer to share information anonymously may do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

