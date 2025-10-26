Southeastern teams disqualified from MVADA tournament due to scheduling oversight

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. — Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School’s girls volleyball and boys soccer teams have been ruled ineligible for the Massachusetts Vocational Athletic Directors Association (MVADA) tournament due to a new scheduling rule.

The MVADA implemented a new rule this fall requiring schools to include a placeholder game on their schedules to reserve a tournament slot. Southeastern’s schedules met all other requirements but did not include the necessary placeholder, leading to their ineligibility.

“We believe it is deeply unfair to remove student-athletes from postseason play because of a paperwork error,” said Superintendent Holly McClanan. “Our student-athletes are being denied access to a tournament for a reason that has nothing to do with their effort, talent or sportsmanship.”

The decision affects eight vocational schools across the state, not just Southeastern. As soon as the district received notice, the Southeastern athletic department contacted both the MVADA and the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) to advocate for the student-athletes and appeal the decision.

Superintendent McClanan expressed understanding of the disappointment and frustration felt by players and families, emphasizing that the students have worked hard all season and represented their school community with pride.

The Southeastern district is committed to advocating for fairness and clearer communication from athletic governing bodies moving forward.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

