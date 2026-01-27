Southborough police arrest suspect on kidnapping charges, assist victim during snowstorm

SOUTHBOROUGH, MASS. — Southborough police assisted a woman who needed immediate help during this weekend’s snowstorm, shortly thereafter arresting a man on multiple charges including kidnapping.

Despite weather conditions, officers responded quickly to the woman who needed help and ensured her safety. Then, through an investigation, they arrested and charged a Hudson man.

“Incidents involving family or household members are handled with care and discretion. Massachusetts law, specifically the Domestic Violence Act of 2014, limits what information can be shared in these cases,” said Southborough police in a statement.

“What I can say is that our officers acted professionally and with compassion during an intense situation.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

