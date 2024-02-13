South Shore roads impassable as nor’easter brings fierce waves, flooding during high tide

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Some roads along the South Shore were left impassable when fierce waves produced by the nor’easter crashed ashore and caused flooding during high tide on Tuesday afternoon.

High tide hit the Brandt Rock section of Marshfield around 2 p.m. as intense wind whipped in off the coast.

Boston 25′s Daniel Coates was standing by as massive waves crashed over the seawall, causing significant puddling on roads. Residents in the area were urged to refrain from driving due to the treacherous conditions.

Video from the area also showed low visibility as intense wind gusts created a wall of ocean mist.

In Scituate, snow and rain were blowing sideways as surf and spray pounded waterfront homes in the area of Lighthouse and Turner roads.

Scituate town officials said the town was preparing for moderate flooding in the usual spots.

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood warning in these areas until 5 p.m.

“One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways,” the NWS said in a statement.

Significant beach erosion is also possible along the coast.

“Many coastal roads become impassable around high tide. Flooding 1 to 2 feet deep affects some coastal roads and low-lying areas from Revere and Winthrop through Boston to the South Shore and communities along Cape Cod Bay,” the NWS warned. “Flooding also affects roads near Edgartown Harbor and Nantucket Harbor and approaches Five Corners in Vineyard Haven.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

