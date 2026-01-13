South Shore man accused of sexually exploiting children in the Philippines

BOSTON — A South Shore man was arrested in New Jersey on Tuesday morning on charges in connection with the alleged sexual exploitation of two children in the Philippines, authorities said.

Robert Meserve, 38, of Plymouth, is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of children, United States Attorney for Massachusetts Leah Foley announced in a news release.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Meserve paid to watch and record livestream videos of six and eight-year-old victims in the Philippines being sexually abused. One of the victims was described as “non-verbal with disabilities.”

In June 2025, law enforcement in Bergen County, New Jersey, learned that Meserve had allegedly been engaging in communications, negotiating payment, and directing the sexual abuse of children by their trusted adults on live streams that he screen-recorded, according to charging documents referenced by Foley‘s office.

An initial forensic examination of Meserve’s devices revealed files consistent with child sexual abuse material, as well as communications and corresponding payments, federal prosecutors said.

Meserve faces up to 30 years in prison, at least five years, and up to a lifetime of supervised release, as well as a fine of up to $250,000.

He will make an initial appearance in federal court in Boston at a later date.

