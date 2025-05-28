South Shore man accused of performing lewd act while driving alongside another car

HULL, Mass. — A South Shore man is facing criminal charges after police say he performed a lewd act while driving alongside another car earlier this week.

Filip Cerny, 39, of Hull, was arraigned Tuesday in Hingham District Court on charges of open and gross lewdness, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and unsafe operation of a motor vehicle, according to the Hull Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a driver performing a lewd act while alongside another car in the area of George Washington Boulevard just after 4 p.m. on Monday were unable to locate the suspect, prompting an investigation.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Cerny had been “performing a lewd act while driving unsafely to maintain eye contact with passengers in a car in the next lane,” police said.

Cerny was arrested on Tuesday without incident.

After his court appearance, Cerny was released on personal recognizance with the condition that he stay away from and have no contact with any victims and witnesses.

The investigation into the alleged incident remains ongoing.

