South Boston woman charged with OUI after allegedly running over woman in South Bay parking lot

BOSTON. — A South Boston woman was charged with operating under the influence after she allegedly hit and ran over a person in Dorchester’s South Bay Mall in August.

Around 5:04 p.m. on August 30, Boston police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the parking lot, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said.

Officers found a 42-year-old woman lying on her back next to a white Ford Explorer.

The driver of the Ford Explorer, who police identify as 25-year-old Ariella Bezan, was allegedly hysterically crying and officers noticed bruising on her arms consistent with drug use, the DA says.

Bezan allegedly told officers that her autistic sister grabbed the steering wheel while she was backing out of a parking space, causing her to run the woman over.

A witness told officers they saw the Explorer reverse at a high rate of speed, then strike and run over the victim, with one of the tires rolling over her chest.

A second witness told police he stood in front of the car to keep the driver from running over the victim a second time.

While searching the vehicle, officers found a red open handbag with approximately 15 used needles and drug paraphernalia on the floor next to the pedals, according to the DA.

Bezan was arrested and arraigned on Tuesday on charges of operating under the influence of drugs, causing serious bodily injury and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

The woman who was run over had non-life-threatening injuries.

“I wish the victim in this case a full and speedy recovery and I am grateful for the witnesses who provided important information on what happened, and in particular the witness who placed himself in front of the car to prevent further injury, or worse, to the victim,” District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

Bezan was held on $1,500 bail and ordered to complete a drug treatment program. She is due back in court on September 24 for a pre-trial hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

