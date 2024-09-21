Son arrested in killing of New England town official father, stepmother and stepbrother

The son of a Vermont town official was arrested on Friday on charges of killing his father, his stepmother, and his stepbrother on Sunday in Pawlet, state police said.

Brian Crossman Jr., 23, of Granville, New York, faces three counts of aggravated murder in the fatal shootings of Brian Crossman Sr., 46, Erica Crossman, 41, and Colin Taft, 13, police said.

The killings happened early Sunday morning inside the family home in the small town of Pawlet near the New York state line.

The investigation found significant evidence linking Crossman Jr. to the killings, including digital information, statements, injuries, and various interviews, state police said. It was not immediately known if he is being represented by an attorney.

Crossman Jr., who relatives said had mental health disabilities, was spending the weekend with his father and stepmother while his mother was out of town, according to a police affidavit.

He called police shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday to report that he had found the three family members shot, and that the residence was covered in blood, police said. He said he also discovered several shotguns on the floor, according to police.

After making the call, Crossman Jr. agreed to meet with Vermont State Police Corporal Joseph Duca at the Wells Village School.

Duca said when they met, Crossman Jr.’s clothes were covered in blood, according to the affidavit.

He told Duca that he went out for walk around midnight and when he came back, he found his family dead, the affidavit states. He said he was covered in blood because he tried to drag his deceased father outside of the house and load him into a utility vehicle to take him to his grandmother’s house across the road, police said.

Erica Crossman had told her husband’s friend that she didn’t feel safe with Crossman Jr. at the home and she was afraid to be there alone with him, according to the affidavit. She said she was scared that weekend because her husband was on-call for Green Mountain Power and could have to leave the house for work. The friend said he told her to have Crossman Sr. lock up all the guns in the house, the affidavit states.

Crossman Sr. got called out for work several times. After a call late Saturday night, his vehicle’s ignition was shut off at 12:47 a.m. Sunday, according to GPS data, police said.

The friend also recalled that three years earlier, Crossman Jr. had pointed the friend’s firearm at him and Crossman Sr., and later told the friend that one day he would kill his dad, according to the affidavit.

Police said they found multiple guns and ammunition around the house as they were investigating the killings, including a semi-automatic handgun on an area rug in the mudroom, a 12-gauge shotgun on a table in the dining area, another shotgun on a couch, and an open firearm cabinet and firearm safe.

Crossman Jr. was admitted to a mental health unit of the Glens Falls Hospital on Sunday, according to police. New York State Police arrested him Thursday, and he was being detained without bail.

An initial court appearance was expected in Glens Falls, New York, Friday afternoon. The timing of when he will be moved to Vermont to face charges is unknown, police said. It was not immediately known if he is being represented by an attorney.

Brian Crossman Sr. was a member of the Pawlet Selectboard.

Mike Beecher, chairperson of the five-member board, read a statement at Tuesday’s meeting: “Brian Crossman was a friend and neighbor, a hardworking community member who just this year stepped up to join the Pawlet Selectboard.

“This tragedy that struck him and his family has also hit our community hard, and we are shaken and grieving. Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this devastating loss.”

