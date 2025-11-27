Somerville Police investigating multiple break-ins

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — The Somerville Police Department issued a public safety advisory, Wednesday, following several break-ins.

Multiple break-ins occurred along several streets between November 22, and November 23, according to Somerville Police.

Those streets are Harold Street, Wyatt Street, and Dimick Street. Two incidents happened at night between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., according to police.

Police issued a description of a possible suspect, stating that it may be a male with a dark complexion, operating a scooter and wearing a puffy jacket.

Police are urging the public to take precautions.

“Please ensure all doors, windows, and other entry points to your home are properly secured. Consider leaving porch lights and some interior lights on, as the suspect(s) appear to be targeting homes when occupants are away,” Somerville police wrote in a social media post, Wednesday.

Anyone in the area who observes anything suspicious is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

