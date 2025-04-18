‘Some bunny loves you!‘: NICU babies across Beth Israel Lahey Health Hospitals dress up for Easter

Newborns across the Beth Israel Lahey Health hospital system are getting in the Easter spirit, especially on the Special Care Nursery floors.
The babies are featured from Mount Auburn Hospital, Winchester Hospital and Beverly Hospital. They’re all receiving specialized care in the Level IIB nurseries.
These nurseries provide advanced neonatal care for babies who need respiratory support, along with other health issues.
“In the Special Care Nursery, some bunny loves you!” a spokesperson said.
