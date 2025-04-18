‘Some bunny loves you!‘: NICU babies across Beth Israel Lahey Health Hospitals dress up for Easter

Newborns across the Beth Israel Lahey Health hospital system are getting in the Easter spirit, especially on the Special Care Nursery floors.

The babies are featured from Mount Auburn Hospital, Winchester Hospital and Beverly Hospital. They’re all receiving specialized care in the Level IIB nurseries.

0 of 8 Beth Israel hospitals NICU babies wishing everyone a hoppy Easter! Mount Auburn Hospital Easter baby Audrey (Beth Israel Lahey Health) Beth Israel hospitals NICU babies wishing everyone a hoppy Easter! Winchester Hospital Easter babies Charlotte and Amelia (Beth Israel Lahey Health) Beth Israel hospitals NICU babies wishing everyone a hoppy Easter! Mount Auburn Hospital Easter baby Levi (Beth Israel Lahey Health) Beth Israel hospitals NICU babies wishing everyone a hoppy Easter! Baby Reed, Special Care Nursery, Beverly Hospital (Beth Israel Lahey Health) Beth Israel hospitals NICU babies wishing everyone a hoppy Easter! Baby Tess, Special Care Nursery, Beverly Hospital (Beth Israel Lahey Health) Beth Israel hospitals NICU babies wishing everyone a hoppy Easter! Baby Elle, Special Care Nursery, Beverly Hospital (Beth Israel Lahey Health) Beth Israel hospitals NICU babies wishing everyone a hoppy Easter! Twins Henry and Frankie, Special Care Nursery, Beverly Hospital (Beth Israel Lahey Health)

These nurseries provide advanced neonatal care for babies who need respiratory support, along with other health issues.

“In the Special Care Nursery, some bunny loves you!” a spokesperson said.

