BOSTON — Some sweet little babies from Brigham and Women’s Hospital are getting a jump on Easter and spring, and they are all dressed for success.

Photos of the infants were shared by the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) at the hospital, showing the small bundles of joy ready to celebrate their first Easter and the start of Spring!

“These little ones “hopped” into their growing families just in time to celebrate Easter,” the hospital said in a release.

“They are looking forward to an egg-stra special weekend with their families, friends, and staff in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), and boy, are they sweeter than a Peep!”

Some-bunny to love:' Infants from Boston hospital NICU are ready for Easter and spring (Brigham and Women's Hospital)

