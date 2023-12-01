Social media ‘hit list’ at Sharon High School prompts warning from police

SHARON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a student at Sharon High School allegedly possessed a “hit list”.

The list’s origins allegedly stem from a TikTok trend, called an “opps list,” where users threaten to harm certain people.

Investigators say they’ve been in contact with anyone named on the list and there is no ongoing threat. Law enforcement and professional counselors all assessed the situation and ensured appropriate measures were taken, according to school administrators.

Both the family and the student who allegedly possessed the list have been contacted by police.

Officers became aware of the situation on Friday after a parent notified school officials, something Superintendent Peter Botelho says is troubling.

“In unpacking the situation we learned that some students had knowledge of the list and did not report it,” both he and Principal Kristen Keenan wrote in a letter sent to parents. “We encourage you to speak with your children about all the ways that a community supports one another, and how reporting facts is one way to ensure we are all cared for. It is an important lesson to stress that often things that start as a joke end up harming others.”

Chief Stephen Coffey praised School Resource Officer John Marsinelli for intervening before the situation could become anything more serious.

“Open communication between parents, the schools, and the police, is fundamental to keeping Sharon a safe place to live,” Chief Coffey said. “I am thankful to the school department for their partnership, and to Sharon Police School Resource Officer John Marsinelli, who worked with school administration to assure the safety of all involved.”

Administrators are asking caregivers to speak to their children about the dangers of social media and the consequences of following trends.

